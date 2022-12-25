Nier: Automata Trailer Confirms Anime's Release Date

Nier: Automata will be making its full debut in the anime world next month as part of the new wave of anime coming our way as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and Nier: Automata Ver1.1 has finally confirmed the release date for its new series with a cool new trailer showing off the best look yet! Square Enix's massively popular video game will be exploding a new side of its world with an official anime adaptation, and is promising a new kind of story that even experienced fans will be able to enjoy during the new series' run.

Following previous teases that the franchise's new anime, Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, would be releasing in January as part of the Winter 2023 slate, the anime has confirmed that the series will be kicking off its run on January 7th. To celebrate the confirmation of the release date, the anime has revealed a new trailer for the series showing off the kind of action fans of both the original game and new potential fans will be privy to. You can check it out below:

How to Watch Nier: Automata's New Anime

Ryouji Masayuma will be directing and handling the series' composition together with original game creator Yoko Taro for A-1 Pictures. The cast for the anime currently includes the likes of Yui Ishikawa as 2B, Natsuki Hanae as 9S, Hiroki Yasumoto as Pod 042, Kaoru Akiyama as Pod 153, Chiaki Kano as Commander, Keiko Isobe as Operator 60, Meari Hatsumi as Operator 210, Aoi Yuki as Pascal, Ayaka Suwa as A2, Atsumi Tanezaki as Lily, Daisuke Namikawa as Adam, and Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Eve. Nier: Automata Ver1.1a will be streaming with Crunchyroll upon its release, and they tease the new anime as such:

"The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by and their creations led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these lifeless and their endless fight for the sake of mankind."

Will you be checking out Nier: Automata's new anime when it drops next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!