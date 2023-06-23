Nier Automata Anime To Release Four New Episodes All at Once

Nier: Automata first hit the scene in 2017 as a fan-favorite video game that threw some heavy material at players by exploring an apocalyptic scenario wherein humanity was struggling with the rise of artificial intelligence. With the arrival of the anime adaptation, A-1 Pictures has run into more than a few speed bumps when it comes to releasing new episodes focusing on the protagonist known as 2B. Now, it seems as though the final episodes of the series won't just be released in the future, they will all arrive on the same day for fans looking to return to the robotic world.

The worlds of video games and anime have gone hand-in-hand for quite some time, with major anime franchises such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, and countless others allowing players to take on the roles of anime characters. On the flip side, we have seen some big video games get the opportunity to tell their stories as anime series, including the likes of Castlevania, Persona, Nier: Automata, and many others. The delays that arrived for this new anime adaptation arose thanks to COVID-19, and at present, the animators at A-1 Pictures haven't confirmed if there will be additional installments in the future.

Nier's Big Comeback

Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a will air episodes nine through twelve next month. Airing as one block of episodes, the anime focusing on 2B will arrive in Japan on July 23rd. It will be interesting to see if the anime episodes will throw any new elements into the post-apocalyptic world.

If you have yet to dive into the anime adaptation that was spawned from original gaming franchise, here's how Crunchyroll describes Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a, "The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by and their creations led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these lifeless and their endless fight for the sake of mankind."