Nier: Automata Creator Addresses Anime's Delay

It's official. After just a few episodes, reports have confirmed Nier: Automata is about to go on hiatus. The A-1 Pictures series made its debut this January to solid reviews, but issues stemming from COVID-19 are putting the series on the back burner. And now, the creator of Nier: Automata is breaking their silence on the situation.

Over on Twitter, the one and only Yoko Taro addresses the situation with a post to fans. It was there the creator asked fans to be patient as A-1 Pictures has yet to announce a return date for the anime. "So regarding episode 4 and onwards, it's because THAT thing happened [and] now we'll need to wait a bit," Taro shared.

Of course, fans know THAT thing happens to be the pandemic. In a statement announcing the delay, A-1 Pictures said it was delaying Nier: Automata indefinitely because of the virus. It seems COVID-19 has messed with the show's production timeline so badly that a break was needed. So if fans are lucky, the anime will not be out of commission for long.

After all, the Nier: Automata anime was just starting to come into its own. The anime's animation has been praised since day one, but its ties to the game were becoming more pronounced than ever heading into chapter four. So if you want to know more bout the Nier: Automata game you can read up on its synopsis below for all the details:

"NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on. A war that could soon unveil a long forgotten truth of the world."

What do you think about Nier: Automata's anime from what you've seen so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.