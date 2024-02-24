Night of the Living Cat Anime Announced

A zombie apocalypse like no other is set to arrive next year as Night of The Living Cat is getting an anime.

Zombie apocalypses are nothing new to the anime landscape, but there has never been a stranger "end of the world" scenario than Night of The Living Cat. The original manga series introduced a storyline that saw survivors fleeing from a world wherein felines could transform them into cats. Based on the popularity of the manga, an anime adaptation has been confirmed as the franchise has released a new trailer getting fans prepped for the evening of deadly felines.

Night of the Living Cat first premiered as a manga in 2020, and has continued to create new chapters thanks to the mangaka known only as "Hawkman". Considering the premise, it's no surprise that the series is listed as a "horror comedy". While felines transforming humanity into cats might seem dangerous for the survivors of the story, witnessing the events as a reader certainly has its humorous moments.

Night of The Living Cat Anime Announcement

Night of The Living Cat has released a new trailer to not only announce that an anime adaptation was on the way, but reveal a release window as well. The anime series will arrive next year in 2025, though the franchise hasn't revealed which anime studio will be helming the feline apocalypse.

If this is your first time hearing about this rather unique story, here's how English publisher Seven Seas Entertainment describes Night of The Living Cat, "A virus spreads across the world, transforming all humankind into wild, slavering, furry beasts: cats, to be precise. Those few survivors who remain human take refuge in the dark corners of the earth as they fight back against the feline horde. Kunagi, a man with no memory of his past yet a deep knowledge of cats, struggles to hold on with only his wits and a will to survive. Yet the virus transmits merely through cuddles, and Kunagi finds kitties so hard to resist! Is his willpower strong enough to withstand this hair-raising cat-tastrophe?"

As mentioned earlier, zombie stories are nothing new to the anime world. Zombies have found success in the medium with franchises such as Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead, Kabaneri of The Iron Fortress, and Undead Unluck, and it would seem that Night of The Living Cat aims to do the same.

Are you hyped for this upcoming feline apocalypse anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Night of The Living Cat.