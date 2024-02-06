Night of the Living Cat May Be Getting an Anime

Zombie apocalypses are nothing new to the anime world, as franchises like Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead, High School of The Dead, and Zombie Land Saga have given fans plenty of undead to follow. Unlike these post-apocalyptic scenarios, Night of The Living Cat focuses on a similar situation that sees adorable felines bringing the world to an end. First premiering in 2020, the horror comedy has received a new rumor that an anime adaptation might be on its way.

The manga series features a world that sees humanity transforming into cats, with the survivors attempting to remain human in the face of adorable felines. Once the survivors touch, or cuddle with, the cats, they too will become cats themselves, creating an adorable apocalypse that doesn't see zombies tearing people apart. Thanks to the popularity of zombie series in the anime world, it should come as no surprise that this popular manga entry may very well be headed to the screen.

(Photo: Seven Seas)

Night of The Living Cat Anime

The series created by Hawkman and Mecha-Roots is reportedly set to receive an anime adaptation, though details outside of this rumor are few and far between. No release date and/or studio has been attached to the potential Night of Living Cat anime, though we here at ComicBook.com will let you know more details in the future as they arise.

If this is your first time hearing about the wild story known as Night of The Living Cat, here's an official description of the series from publisher Seven Seas, "A virus spreads across the world, transforming all humankind into wild, slavering, furry beasts: cats, to be precise. Those few survivors who remain human take refuge in the dark corners of the earth as they fight back against the feline horde. Kunagi, a man with no memory of his past yet a deep knowledge of cats, struggles to hold on with only his wits and a will to survive. Yet the virus transmits merely through cuddles, and Kunagi finds kitties so hard to resist! Is his willpower strong enough to withstand this hair-raising cat-tastrophe?"

What has been your favorite zombie anime series to date? Do you think Night of The Living Cat will take the anime world by storm? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of zombies.

Via Sugoi LITE