Ninja Kamui Episode 4 Promo Released

Ninja Kamui has been bloodying up Adult Swim since the original anime series premiered earlier this month, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from Episode 4 of the series! Ninja Kamui has been steadily setting the stage for its real story as Higan has been diving more into the brutal world of shinobi that fans had been teased with in the first few episodes. But as he continues to do so, he's got an even bigger target on his back than ever before and is on a collision path with some equally as unique ninja fighters.

Ninja Kamui then teased that Higan will be facing off against a series of unique assassins with their own skills, and the promo for the next episode of the anime further showcases how he has gotten their attention. But as we see this new group of deadly fighters who seem to each have their own unique skills and technology, Higan has some huge fights to come. You can check out the promo for Ninja Kamui Episode 4 below as shared by Swimpedia on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Tune into #Toonami on Saturday, March 2nd at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of Ninja Kamui, "Episode 4"! pic.twitter.com/1tV8x5uVLC — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) February 25, 2024

Where to Watch Ninja Kamui Episode 4

Ninja Kamui Episode 4 premieres with Adult Swim's Toonami block on Saturday, March 2nd at midnight ET/PT with broadcasts for both the English dubbed and Japanese dubbed audio planned throughout the evening. If you miss the initial premiere, you can find the episode (along with the first three episodes) streaming with Max the day after. As for the story itself, Adult Swim what to expect from Ninja Kamui anime as such:

"Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin – a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming "death," Joe will re-emerge as his former self – Ninja Kamui – to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him."

