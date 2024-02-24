Ninja Kamui Episode 3 Shares Sneak Peek Clip

Ninja Kamui will be returning to Adult Swim later tonight with the next episode of its original anime series, and fans have gotten another sneak peek look at what to expect with an early preview clip from Episode 3! Ninja Kamui has now opened up its wider ninja world as now that Higan has gotten a new goal of revenge for the future, he now needs to dive further into the shadow organizations and those hiring the shinobi as assassins. And it seems with this that the anime is about to introduce several new unique and deadly fighters beginning with the next episode.

Ninja Kamui Episode 3 will be airing with Toonami later this evening, and thus Adult Swim is getting fans ready with a new clip highlighting a fight between two masked ninja who seem to be just as deadly as Higan was in the first two episodes. With much more of the world and ninjas beginning to open up with the new episodes, fans are definitely going to want to keep up to see what comes next. You can check out the sneak peek clip at Ninja Kamui Episode 3 below:

When to Watch Ninja Kamui Episode 3

Ninja Kamui Episode 3 premieres with Adult Swim's Toonami block on Saturday, February 24th at midnight ET/PT with broadcasts for both the English dubbed and Japanese dubbed audio planned throughout the evening. If you miss the initial premiere, you can find the episode (along with the first two episodes) streaming with Max the day after. As for the story itself, Adult Swim what to expect from Ninja Kamui anime as such:

"Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin – a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming "death," Joe will re-emerge as his former self – Ninja Kamui – to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him."

What are you hoping to see in Ninja Kamui's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!