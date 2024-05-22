Ninja Skooler, Goodbye, Lara Anime Series Announced

The anime studio Kinema Citrus has been a part of the anime game for over sixteen years, creating some fan favorites in the medium. Made In The Abyss, The Rising of The Shield Hero, Eureka Seven, and even a part of Star Wars: Visions were all brought about thanks to K.C. Now, the production house has announced two new original anime series that are quite different from one another as Goodbye, Lara and Ninja Skooler are looking to take the anime world by storm.

While neither project has received a release window, Kinema Citrus shared new trailers and details about the upcoming anime projects. To start, Goodbye, Lara will be a "recreation" of Hans Christian Andersen's "The Little Mermaid", placing the original story in modern-day Japan. On the flip side, Ninja Skooler appears to follow a similar set-up to the world of Naruto, taking kids and throwing them into a school that focuses on transforming them into world-class shinobi. As mentioned earlier, both of these properties aren't based on any previous manga and/or light novel series, meaning these respective series will be fresh to all the anime viewers looking to learn more about their worlds under the sea and in the classroom.

First Looks At Kinema Citrus' Anime Mermaids and Ninjas

To hype up the upcoming Kinema Citrus' anime series, both directors of Goodbye, Lara and Ninja Skooler shared their thoughts on the projects. The mermaid anime's director, Takashi Koide, had this to say about the new take on The Little Mermaid, "Goodbye, Lara" is a handmade anime. This is a new original anime brought to you by Kinema Citrus.Is it barbaric? Is it delicate? Is it nostalgic or fresh? I move my hands without realizing it. We make it with all our heart, together with our wonderful staff!"

The director of Ninja Skooler, Shunsuke Takarai, had this to say about the upcoming anime Shinobi School, "I'm very humbled as it's my first time directing and this is an original work...! Together with the children who play the main characters, I will do my best to depicta world that is similar to ours, but has a slightly different ``normality.''

Want to learn more about Kinema Citrus' two new anime series? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the anime studio and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Comic Natalie