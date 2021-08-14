No Game No Life Cosplay Proves The Anime Needs Season 2

✖

One awesome No Game, No Life cosplay is proof positive that the anime needs a Season 2! Anime fans often take a big gamble with some of the series they invest in as it's not always guaranteed that a story you dive into will continue with more episodes. It's a little easier to get a second season greenlit these days as more and more anime is produced each season, but it was a lot different for adaptations like for Yu Kamiya's original light novel series as it picked up steam years after that original release.

Although its original anime run and feature film debuted years ago, No Game, No Life is still one of the many franchises fans clamor to see return with a proper second season someday. Given that the first round of episodes ended right when it seemed like it was fully beginning, there's no telling where a second season of the franchise could go. Another strong argument as to why it should come back is this awesome cosplay from @belhino on Instagram bringing Shiro to life! Check it out below:

No Game, No Life has unfortunately yet to even hint at a second season being possible, and it's the same for its feature film future as well. There might be a demand, but that demand is getting even quieter as the years continue and more new potential fan favorites start gaining traction. There's probably no better time to bring the franchise back for a new season, but it might just be stuck within its cult classic exile status for quite a while like many of the other hits that only got one season. It's not impossible, but increasingly improbable.

If you wanted to check out No Game, No Life, you can now find it streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Peacock, and Hulu. The anime is described as such, "They are both NEETs and Hikikomoris… but on the internet, the genius gamer siblings Sora and Shiro are known as the undefeatable “__” (blank). Sora and Shiro’s talents and skills are so abnormally good they are considered as urban legend. One day a young boy Teto appears before them, claiming to be “One’s Lord."

But what do you think? Would you want to see another season of No Game, No Life? Which single season anime would you want to see come back someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!