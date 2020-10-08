Noblesse Premiere Earns Rave Reviews Online

In this fall anime season, the likes of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and Jujutsu Kaisen are definitely getting the lion's share of attention, but Crunchyroll has added a new "Original" to its roster with the anime adaptation of WebTOON's Noblesse and fans are giving the initial installment some rave reviews! The story, which follows a "noble", aka a vampire, named Raizel who has awoken from an 800 year sleep who is now attempting to navigate modern civilization while also being stalked by a secret organization that has its own plans for the world at large.

With Noblesse joining other Crunchyroll Originals such as The Tower Of God and The God Of High School, it seems as if the anime series has hit the ground floor running and has become another worthy addition to the fall's anime line-up!

What did you think of the first episode of Noblesse? Where would you rank it when it comes to the other anime of the fall released so far?