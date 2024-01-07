Noragami Ends After 14 Years With Final Chapter

They say all good things must come to an end, and the truth just made itself known once again. At some point, our favorite stories will wrap, and the Noragami fanbase just learned that the hard way. After all, Noragami has come to an end after more than 14 years in print.

The update comes from Noragami straight as its final chapter was released this past weekend. Monthly Shonen Magazine was released, and it was there Noragami dropped its final two chapters. Creator Adachitoka wrapped Yato's long journey, and it has readers feeling a certain kind of way.

After all, Noragami has been around for more than a decade. The supernatural drama began in December 2010, and it quickly found a loyal audience. Now, Noragami has ended its reign as of January 2014. There is no denying the manga had a great run under artist Adachitoka. And hopefully, the creator can take a nice vacation now that Noragami has ended.

If you are not familiar with Noragami, the man is handled in English by Kodansha USA. Of course, there is also a hit anime of Noragami out there. To date, the show has two seasons under belt, and netizens are still begging for a season three. You can find Noragami on Hulu right now, son ro more info on Noragami, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yato is a homeless god. He doesn't even have a shrine, not to mention worshippers! So to achieve his ambitious goals, he's set up a service to help those in need (for a small fee), hoping he'll eventually raise enough money to build himself the lavish temple of his dreams. Of course, he can't afford to be picky, so Yato accepts all kinds of jobs, from finding lost kittens to helping a student overcome bullies at school."

