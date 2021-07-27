One Olympic Athlete Is Channeling Aang with an Airbender Haircut

✖

The Olympics have begun in Tokyo, and that means the world's best athletes are competing to win a medal in their sport. For some, this journey is all about strict training, but there are plenty who inject a bit of fun into their goal. And thanks to Dutch athlete Kiran Badloe, it seems Aang has been brought into the Tokyo Olympics.

The windsurfer hit up Instagram in light of the Summer Games getting underway, and it was there he paid tribute to Aang. Badloe says he hopes to ride the winds as masterfully as Aang does in Avatar: The Last Airbender, so there is only one thing he could do. Obviously, Badloe had to cut and dye his hair to mimic Aang's airbender tattoo.

"This haircut is a tribute to the one and only true wind master. The avatar, the last air bender known to be alive. I hope the spirit of this great warrior gives me the power to sail well this week and use the wind in my favor.One day I dream of become a master of the wind myself, a true air bender," Badloe wrote.

Over on Instagram, one of the co-creators of Avatar wished Badloe the best of the luck. Bryan Konietzko told the windsurfer to be the leaf, so we hope the Dutch athlete makes good on that advice!

Of course, Aang and the whole gang will be cheering this windsurfer on from afar. The group is busy these days thanks to a recent revival of the franchise. Not long ago, it was announced Nickelodeon has developed a studio specifically for Avatar content, and a movie is the first project on the table. And if Badloe is lucky, maybe he can make a special cameo in the upcoming flick!

