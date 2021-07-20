Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Netflix Series Synopsis Surfaces

✖

A synopsis for the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series with Netflix has reportedly surfaced online! Netflix had surprised fans when it first announced plans for a new live-action TV series for Avatar: The Last Airbender and had the intent to have original series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko as showrunners. The last thing we had heard about the production for this series, however, was the very public split of DiMartino and Konietzko from Netflix. According to new reports, production has resumed on this adaptation with filming even beginning soon.

A new report from Hollywood North has indicated that filming on Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action series is slated to begin filming this Fall, and not only has a working title apparently been set for the new adaptation, but a synopsis for the series has surfaced as well. You can find the reported description for Netflix's new live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series below, but note that this has yet to be confirmed and the start of filming has yet to be officially announced either. Take it all with healthy amounts of salt as this could also just be how the report is describing the series:

(Photo: Nickelodeon / Netflix)

"The Last Airbender takes place in a fantasy world, home to humans, fantastic animals, and supernatural spirits. Human civilization is divided into three pre-industrialized nations, the Water Tribes, the Earth Kingdom, and the Air Nomads, and one industrialized nation, the Fire Nation, capable of manufacturing various kinds of machines. Within each nation, an order of men and women called 'Benders' have the ability to manipulate their native element.

These Bending arts combine a certain style of martial arts and elemental mysticism. The Bending types are Waterbending, Earthbending, Firebending, and Airbending. In each generation, one person is capable of Bending all four elements; this is the Avatar, the spirit of the planet manifested in human form. When the Avatar dies, he or she is reincarnated into an unborn baby native in the next nation in the Avatar Cycle, which parallels the seasons: winter for water, spring for earth, summer for fire, and autumn for air.

While legend holds that the Avatar must master the elements in order, starting with their native element, this can sometimes be compromised when the situation requires it. Learning to bend the element opposite one’s native element is extremely difficult because opposing Bending arts are based on opposing fighting styles and doctrines."

If this description for the series holds true, then at its core the live-action Netflix series will at least follow closely to the original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series. Netflix has yet to confirm whether or not the series is moving forward (nor has it officially announce a new showrunner), but if these reports do end up coming to pass then we'll be finding out more very soon. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Hollywood North