One ‘Dragon Ball’ Writer Thinks Broly Is A Better Baddie Than Beerus

Broly is one of the most popular Dragon Ball villains ever created, so loved that he appeared in three films, which is more than any other villain. Also, Broly is considered one of the strongest Saiyan’s to exist, with his Legendary Super Saiyan form’s power-level being MAXIMUM! Meanwhile, Beerus is the God of Destruction from Universe 7 and in the Dragon Ball Super series is arguably the strongest fighter in that universe, aside from Whis.

Some fans believe Broly is even stronger than the God of Destruction and wanted to see him return in the series’ Tournament of Power. However, Beerus is a god and arguably the strongest God of Destruction, so how could he be weaker? well, in an interview with the creator of Broly and his three films he said how he felt about Broly,

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In handling the scripts for the films, what I always worried about each time was the problem of what to do about the opponent Goku fights against. That’s because, at the very least, they had to be stronger than [the ones from] the previous movie. After much hard work, I was unable to come up with an opponent stronger than Broli, and fell into a rut where I made him appear three times,” said Takao Koyama.

Koyama is the creator of Broly and so his opinion might be a little biased, however, he did share his thoughts on Beerus as well. In the interview, Koyama spoke of how he watched the 2013 film and liked the character designed by Akira Toriyama.Koyama said that by introducing a god of such a high rank in the Dragon Ball Z universe like Beerus, it might actually reduce Broly to a pushover.

However, despite the introduction of Beerus, Koyama still strongly believes that Broly is the strongest and also that he is the meanest villain to exist in the series.

“From the impression I got of the character on the screen, Broli was scarier, (between Broly and Beerus) no contest. Am I the only one who found that Broli looked overwhelmingly frightening? Or am I just biased towards my own creation?”

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami will begin airing the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.