One of Anime’s Best Movie is Returning to Theaters

While television series can often be seen as the bread and butter of the anime world, anime movies are becoming a huge deal in theaters. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle scored hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office, with countless other anime films scoring serious profits. There are plenty of new anime movies coming down the horizon that will hit theaters worldwide, but some theaters are reliving the past to celebrate the medium’s rising success. Recently, GKids has announced that one of the best anime outings of the 2000s is returning to theaters in North America, sooner than you might think.

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Not only has GKids announced that it is bringing back 2006’s Tekkonkinkreet to theaters, but the Studio 4C film will be receiving a 4K remaster. Set to hit Western theaters on May 31st and June 1st this summer, the movie might not have hit the same heights as many of Studio Ghibli’s biggest outings, but it’s still a touching film that demands your attention. Here’s how GKids describes both the movie itself and the upcoming two-night event: “Featuring dynamic visuals from STUDIO4°C (Mind Game) and based on the legendary manga by Taiyo Matsumoto, Tekkonkinkreet remains a beloved cult classic to this day. Set in a world that cannot escape change, it tells a story of unwavering love, complementary bonds, and a prayer that must never be lost. Now beautifully remastered in stunning 4K.”

Tekkonkinkreet’s Big Comeback

Studio 4C

For those who might not have ever experienced this dynamic anime movie, Tekkonkinreet is based on a three-volume manga series that was released in 1993 by creator Taiyo Matsumoto. While it did receive a brief anime short in 1999 from Studio 4C, it would return for a full-length feature film in 2006. The tale of Black and White is a compelling one, though one of the biggest selling points of the film is the timeless animation that still looks good decades after the fact. Seeing the movie on the biggest screen possible with a 4K remaster might be a must-see for anime fans, whether you’ve already seen the movie or not.

Alongside the announcement of the anime movie’s return to theaters, GKids President David Jesteadt issued a statement regarding the company bringing back the 4C production, “Tekkonkinkreet has been one of my favorite anime films since it was first released over 15 years ago. The thrilling action scenes, heartbreaking and sensitive relationship between the two foster brothers, and extraordinary design and animation work have stood the test of time, and I’m excited that GKIDS can play a role in reintroducing the title to audiences old and new.”

Tekkonkinkreet isn’t the only big anime film returning to theaters, as 2026 will once again bring some of Studio Ghibli’s biggest movies back to the big screen. As part of this year’s Studio Ghibli Fest 2026, the production house will see Ponyo, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, and more. The films are set to begin in June of this year, ending the annual run in October.

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Via GKids