Anime’s Greatest Movies Are Returning to Theaters

The anime world is finding series success in theaters in recent years, with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle proving just how big the medium has become. Garnering hundreds of millions in profits, Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps have swung open the doors for countless series to do the same. As the money rolls in, some of the biggest anime movies of all time are looking to make their way back to theaters this year in North America. While Studio Ghibli has had a history of bringing its films back to cinemas, this upcoming roster of movies is one of the largest comebacks for the legendary production house in recent memory.

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Studio Ghibli itself announced that seven of its biggest films are returning to theaters in North America this year. Studio Ghibli Fest has long been an annual event that has brought the studio’s films back to the silver screen, and here’s how the production house describes the event:

“The STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2026 lineup kicks off this June with Ponyo as one of many timeless classics from the legendary Studio Ghibli. Other highlights in the 2026 lineup include several special anniversary celebrations, such as Goro Miyazaki’s feature directorial debut, Tales from Earthsea which joins the Ghibli Fest lineup for the first time for its 20th anniversary, and Studio Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata’s feature Only Yesterday, commemorating its 35th Anniversary. Rounding out the all-star lineup, Castle in the Sky celebrates its 40th Anniversary, and esteemed director Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award®-winning feature Spirited Away 25th Anniversary closes the 2026 series. Each of the seven STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2026 animated features will be shown in both original Japanese and English dubbed versions, including special surprise extra content for each screening.”

The Ghibli Line-Up

Studio Ghibli

If you want a closer look at the line-up for Studio Ghibli Fest 2026, we have you covered. The line-up will begin this June with Ponyo, followed by other movers and shakers from the legendary studio. You can see the roster below.

Ponyo – June 13 to June 17

My Neighbor Totoro – July 11 to July 15

Tales From Earthsea – August 8 & August 10

Only Yesterday – August 11 & August 13

Castle in the Sky – August 22 to August 26

Princess Mononoke – September 26 to September 30

Spirited Away – October 17 to October 21

As for what the future holds for Studio Ghibli when it comes to new projects, the production house has yet to hint at what comes next in terms of a new anime film. Hayao Miyazaki, who helped earn Ghibli another Academy Award with the recent The Boy & The Heron, struck down the idea that he would retire following his latest film. Once again working hard on another project, Miyazaki is still looking to add to the studio’s roster with another film, though details regarding the project remain a mystery.

What do you think of the line-up for this year’s Studio Ghibli Fest? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Studio Ghibli