One of Netflix’s Earliest Anime Originals is Planning Something Big

While Netflix currently houses some of the biggest anime series worldwide, not every anime adaptation has been received with open arms. This year, the streaming service has seen plenty of anime controversy thanks to the release schedule of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steelball Run, as the series bypassed a weekly schedule for a more intermittent release. Years before the Joestars arrived on the platform, there was one original anime series that set the stage for many other shows to join Netflix. While not nearly as beloved as many of the other anime, the Netflix anime is preparing to do something special to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

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The Disastrous Life of Saiki K first premiered in 2016, eventually making its way onto Netflix in 2018, with the subsequent sequel, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened, airing the following year in 2019. Since it has been ten years since the original manga from Shuichi Aso debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump, and to help celebrate, the franchise is rolling out the red carpet. A tenth anniversary celebration is in the works for the franchise, with several new projects being teased for fans. The new projects will include the likes of new illustrations, new merchandise, an episode popularity poll, and even making the series free to watch. As of the writing of this article, the full details of the anime anniversary have yet to be revealed, so a return to this universe isn’t entirely not in the cards.

A Disastrous Life

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The Netflix series did have quite a lengthy run as an anime, with the franchise netting one hundred and twenty episodes to start before it was given a brief revival. Holding a similar story setting as Mob Psycho 100, Kusuo Saiki attempted to hide his psychic abilities while living his life as a normal high schooler. The manga itself ended in 2018, and with its conclusion, the printed story never hinted at a comeback with no stories for Saiki, so the idea of a brand new anime might be a little harder to believe.

Ironically, the anime was brought to life by J.C. Staff, a production house that has gained some massive notoriety in recent years for all the wrong reasons. For those who might need a refresher on the anime studio, the studio worked on the likes of Excel Saga, A Certain Scientific Railgun, and Food Wars: The Second Plate. J.C. Staff also worked on seasons two and three of One-Punch Man, which many fans have felt was far beneath the expectations for the franchise set by Madhouse’s first season. With the fourth season confirmed to arrive in 2027, many fans have been crossing their fingers that J.C. Staff will right the ship and give Saitama’s anime story the animation quality that it so rightfully deserves.

What do you think of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K returning for its tenth anniversary celebration? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Shonen Jump News