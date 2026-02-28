One-Punch Man Keeps Breaking New Records Despite Delivering Its Weakest Season Yet

Even as the One-Punch Man anime continues to decline, the series keeps finding new ways to grow bigger than ever. When it first premiered in 2016, it quickly became one of the most visually striking new anime, and it still holds that reputation for its debut season. However, after the studio change for Season 2, the series took a noticeable downturn in quality. While fans reluctantly accepted the shift, hope remained strong when Season 3 was announced in August 2022. With more than three years in production, expectations were high for a major improvement, even with J.C.Staff still leading the project.

Instead, the anime shocked the fandom by declining even further in quality, becoming one of the weakest-looking titles in its lineup. With this release, many fans have lost hope for a comeback, especially with J.C.Staff continuing to helm the second part of Season 3, slated for 2027. While the anime struggles to succeed, the manga continues to break sales records, with a new volume set to release soon. In a recent post shared by Shueisha’s Tonari Young Jump X account, it was announced that One-Punch Man Volume 36 will be released on March 4, alongside the celebration of the series surpassing 36 million copies in circulation.

One-Punch Man Manga Keeps Growing Bigger Despite the Anime’s Downfall

The One-Punch Man manga’s sales milestone is a remarkable achievement, especially considering that even Black Clover, one of the biggest shonen titles with more volumes, has not surpassed it in total circulation. This highlights that the manga’s popularity stands firmly on its own rather than relying on the anime. That becomes even clearer when noting that the recent record was not driven by the latest anime release. Before Season 3 aired last year, a new volume had already been released, and at that time, the series had 35 million copies in circulation.

Since anime adaptations are typically expected to boost manga sales, an increase of only one million copies since the previous volume suggests that this latest milestone is not tied to the anime’s recent release. Had the anime delivered a stronger quality, there is little doubt that post-release sales would have climbed even higher. Nevertheless, it is exciting to see the One-Punch Man manga continue to grow despite the anime’s declining quality. With several recent volumes still awaiting translation and wider international availability, the series could expand even further in the future and continue reaching new milestones, regardless of how the anime performs.

