One Piece Fan Goes the Extra Mile for This Sanji Cosplay

One Piece is one of those series fans love to cosplay. For some of the characters, there’s little challenge to dressing up as them. There are some heroes which require serious effort, but as one fan has found out, it still takes effort to do an easy-going character justice.

So if you think it is easy cosplaying as Sanji Vinsmoke, you better think again! Thanks to one fan, the world has learned you can spend some serious time in the pursuit of perfecting the chef’s classic look.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as JeffMaHomey shared their take on Sanji. The super-fan decided to channel the Straw Hat chef in time for Halloween, and they admitted they spent well over six months preparing for the look. That is, because they needed the hair to pull of Sanji’s style.

“I grew my hair out for 8 months for this,” the fan wrote.

As you can see above, the fan certainly does have hair which matches Sanji. The look being modeled is one which Sanji wears following One Piece‘s timeskip. Wearing skinny black pants, Sanji adds a white button-up to keep things simple, but the it has ruffles at the bottom and collar. Sanji completes the look with long blonde hair that falls over his face and his usual cigarette.

The costume matches this description pretty perfectly, and the fan’s blonde hair suits Sanji just fine. The only difference comes down to the shirt, but the costume’s top is certainly more practical. The only challenge to repeating the look is its eight-month waiting period but even that can be alleviated with a wig if you’re desperate.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997.