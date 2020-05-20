Funimation Now to Add One Piece: Stampede and New Dub Episodes

✖

If you have been waiting on new dubbed episodes to keep up with One Piece, then Funimation Now has heard your pleas. It wasn't too long ago the company made the announcement it has resumed production on the anime's English dub, and Funimation will bring those newOne Piece recordings to its streaming service rather soon.

A statement was made by Funimation today which confirms more English dubs are on the way. Not only will new dubbed episodes join Funimation Now starting on June 2, but Funimation Now will stream One Piece: Stampede for a limited time starting on May 22.

"Funimation, the leading global anime brand, is celebrating Summer with One Piece, and there’s no shortage of incredible content. Starting May 22 for a limited time, Funimation is airing the cinematic wonder of Toei Animation’s One Piece: Stampede. It’s the first time the popular movie is available on Funimation’s streaming service. New dubbed episodes of One Piece will be available on Funimation’s streaming service starting June 2," the announcement confirmed.

For fans, this will be the easiest way for them to check out One Piece: Stampede if they have not yet. The film aired in U.S. theaters for a limited run last year. The film was met with praise from fans and critics, so you can see why it is a big deal for the movie to stream online. And with much of the world still under quarantine orders due to COVID-19, this film will give One Piece fans something else to watch.

Of course, fans of One Piece can always take a swing a rewatching the entire anime. For old-school fans who want to revisit the East Blue saga and up, they will have to clear their schedule if they want to binge the entire anime. We've done the math here at ComicBook.com about One Piece, and it turns out it would take 12 days of nonstop binging to finish the anime. And if you were to get sleep and eat in-between episodes, it would take well over two weeks the marathon the show.

Are you excited for more of the One Piece dub to debut? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.