One Piece Creator Reveals the Worst Generation's Odd Hobbies

The Worst Generation is the next generation of pirates that have done their best to thwart the world's government at every turn within the popular anime franchise that is One Piece, and the creator of the series himself, Eiichiro Oda, has revealed the hobbies of some of the strangest pirates that the world of the Grand Line has ever seen. While fans are clearly familiar with the hobbies of Monkey D. Luffy, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates and the most popular of the members of the Worst Generation, Oda does an excellent job of filling in the blanks for the other captains!

The Worst Generation includes Luffy, Zoro, Law, Kid, Apoo, Bege, Hawkins, Drake, Bonney, Killer, Urouge, and Blackbeard, and Oda has listed out what these popular swashbucklers like to do to pass the time. Luffy's, as mentioned earlier, is an easy enough set of hobbies to figure out as the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates lists his hobbies as "adventuring and feasting". Both good and bad, the pirates of the Worst Generation have definitely left their mark on the world and the Wano Arc has brought many of them back together to participate in a war that has never before been seen in the franchise!

Reddit User PorterPeak shared this breakdown of the odd and hilarious hobbies of the Worst Generation, moving from the mundane such as "training" and "enjoying music", to the bizarre such as being a "reptile maniac" in the form of Drake:

Throughout the decades of stories that we've seen with the Straw Hat Pirates at the helm, the Worst Generation has become a larger part of the world of the Grand Line and has gained notoriety thanks to their deeds, both good and bad. With each of these pirates having bounties larger than 100 million berries hanging over their heads, the military would love nothing more than to wipe most of these swashbucklers off the map. As so many different parties begin to converge onto Wano Country, we have to wonder if all the members of the Worst Generation will make it out of this insane storyline alive!

Who is your favorite member of the Worst Generation? What is the most bizarre hobby of these swashbucklers?

