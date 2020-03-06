One Piece Goes Viral Over One Teacher’s Stunning Chalkboard Artwork

With the Wano Country Arc propelling One Piece to brand new heights, one chalkboard sketch in a classroom is going viral for giving us a jaw dropping interpretation of Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist of the franchise who runs the Straw Hat Pirates crew! It seems as if classroom artwork and the world of anime are growing closer by the day, as we recently reported on a math test that happened to use Tanjiro from Demon Slayer in a problem as well as some art work of the young boy attempting to free his sister from a demonic influence!

Luffy has been one of the most recognizable characters in the world of anime since One Piece began in the 1990’s, with creator Eiichiro Oda growing the character as he and his crew of swashbucklers explored the world of the Grand Line. With his unique appearance and even more unique abilities that give him the power to stretch his limbs to an insane degree, the lead hero of the franchise has long been one of the biggest Shonen stars for decades now. In the current running story line, Luffy and his pals are exploring an isolated nation that is ruled by an evil Shogun and the Beast Pirates, led by the invincible Kaido.

Reddit User Uchiha_Izumu shared this amazing chalkboard art work that not only features Luffy but several other characters and environments from the popular anime series in amazing detail, proving that this image was definitely worthy of going viral:

One Piece has always prided itself on distinguishing its art from anything else on the market, with the facial features of its characters, and the environments they find themselves in, usually portrayed in gorgeous detail. Eiichiro Oda himself is a serious workaholic, barely taking any time away from the drawing board for decades since the property’s inception. Though we don’t know exactly when the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates will come to an end, we know that Oda will have definitely earned a break, though we aren’t sure if he’ll even remember how to take one!

