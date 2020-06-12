How To Watch One Piece

✖

Eiichiro Oda's popular pirate anime franchise is now available on Netflix and fans are looking forward to diving back into the adventures of Luffy and his crew on the popular streaming service, so we thought we'd take the opportunity to break down what the platform currently has available, as well as other streaming services that have the long running series. The first one hundred and thirty episodes of One Piece have landed on Netflix, covering the East Blue and Alabasta Sagas that introduce us to the oddball crew of swashbucklers which you can watch right now!

One Piece isn't only available on Netflix currently however, it also is available to watch on a number of streaming services currently! Crunchyroll currently has all the episodes of the franchise on its service, with Funimation's streaming service also having nearly as many. Hulu currently has a handful of episodes that you can dive into should you not have a Netflix subscription to boot. Should you want to own digital copies of the series, you can pick them up via Amazon's streaming service as well, should you not want to dive into the streaming options.

With the first one hundred and thirty episodes now available on Netflix, this arrival acts as something of a precursor to the upcoming live action series that will eventually land on the streaming service. While there haven't been any announcements regarding who will be portraying the Straw Hat Pirates, or a set release date, Eiichiro Oda has gone on record that he will have a heavy hand in the production of the series. With Avatar The Last Airbender getting a live action series of its own, and the animated series hitting Netflix in a similar style as One Piece, it's clear that the streaming service is all in when it comes to battling for anime supremacy.

One Piece's anime was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic that has been throwing a monkey wrench into so many productions, and while the series has been postponed, the manga that follows the white hot story arc of Wano has been moving along at a rapid pace.

Are you going to binge through One Piece's first one hundred and thirty episodes on Netflix? Will this be your first time watching the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

