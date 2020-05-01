Netflix's One Piece Makes Headway with Look at Writer's Room

✖

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece celebrated its 20th anime anniversary this past year, and part of the efforts was the surprise announcement that the series would be branching out into a new ten episode live-action TV show exclusively for Netflix. Confirmed to be in the works earlier this year (with even some members of the cast reportedly already set in stone), this new Netflix series seems to be shaping up just fine despite the curtain situation. The weekly anime has unfortunately been postponed for the foreseeable future, but work on the new One Piece live-action series is coming along virtually!

Showrunner for Netflix's live-action One Piece series, Steven Maeda, gave fans a peek into the new series with a special Instagram post revealing the series "virtual writer's room" as they have presumably finished their work on the final day of the writing process. Release details for this new live-action series (such as whether or not it's going to be impacted by the novel coronavirus) are still being largely kept under wraps, however.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stevemaeda (@stevemaeda) on May 1, 2020 at 1:05pm PDT

Several reports have cropped up as to the nature of the new series' scripts, but nothing has been concretely confirmed about several of the dark elements purportedly coming to the new series. Outside of the ten episode order, and the involvement from original creator Eiichiro Oda, real details about this series are still being kept under wraps. The series was first announced to be a thing back in 2017, and yet the series is still largely a mystery. But as we get further into the year, we'll start to see much more information about this new series (especially if it continues to move forward along virtually like this)!

More fans than ever will be able to brace themselves for its big debut by checking out One Piece from the very beginning when it comes to Netflix in June. Are you excited to see One Piece is getting a new live-action series on Netflix? What are you hoping to see pop up in the new series' first season? Which elements from the anime and manga are going to be tough to bring to life for the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.