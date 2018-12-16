‘One Piece’ Reveals A Major Villain’s Startling Form

One Piece has introduced scores of villains during its run, but few can claim to look like the series’ latest baddie. After all, Kurozumi Orochi is one bad dude, and fans are feeling cautious about him after seeing his true form.

Recently, One Piece put out its latest chapter, and it was there fans got an update on Orochi. The ruler of Wano Country is known for his cruelty, but creator Eiichiro Oda took things a step further by revealing the villain’s dragon form.

So, as it turns out, Kaido is not the only baddie around with the ability to become a dragon.

By the end of chapter 927, fans are given their first glimpse at Orochi, and it is a surprising one. The man is seen behind a screen door as he greets a gorgeous cortesan, and his silhouette is comprised of several dragon heads.

The heads seem to depict traditional serpent dragons found in Japanese folklore. There are a total of five heads seen through the door, but fans think there may be more in the wings. After all, Japanese myths do reference a famous eight-headed dragon known as Yamata no Orochi, and the additional heads would only make Orochi that more terrifying.

When fans first meet the man, he is setting out to make a courtesan his own.

“Komurasaki, today’s the day that I make you mine,” the man is heard saying, giving fans a peek at his covetous nature.

The new chapter ends before One Piece can reveal anything else about Orochi, but fans are curious as to why the ruler can transform into a dragon. Kaido, the leader of the Beasts Pirates, has the ability to shift into a serpent dragon at will and has terrorized Wano using the power for years. Now, it seems Orochi has tapped into that power for himself, and fans want to know if anyone else can use the ability.

