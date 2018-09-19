‘One Piece’ Just Saw Luffy Channel Ace Big Time

In the world of One Piece, there are things you should and shouldn’t do. To most people, it would be common sense to ally with Monkey D. Luffy is the Straw Hat offers his help, and they shouldn’t tick him off under any circumstances.

And, if you do managed to enrage the hero, don’t be surprised if he goes full Portgas D. Ace on you.

Recently, One Piece showed fans what happens when you tap into Luffy’s big brother side, and it isn’t one you want to upset. The manga dug its claws into the hero’s protective side as Luffy was tasked with rescuing a young girl named O-Tama. However, when Luffy learned the girl was tortured by Holdem while in his care, the captain goes full Ace.

“We’re going to make a run for it, Tama!! Sorry for taking so long,” the hero explains to Tama once he grabs the girl from Holdem, a SMILE user and thug under Kaido. He begins to run away in order to save her, but he pauses once he notices the large bruises on her cheeks.

“I’m fine! He just pinched my cheeks with pliers. That’s all,” Tama explains, brushing away her casual torture like it was nothing.

Just like Ace, Luffy’s anger explodes as the captain gets more than overprotective. As any big brother should, the Straw Hat is livid at how his pseudo-sister has been treated, and the fierceness Luffy shows here will remind fans of Ace easily. So, when Luffy throws a fiery Red Hawk at Holdem for hurting Tama, it becomes impossible to ignore the comparison. When a precious member of his nakama is threatened, Luffy is all too happy to defend them, and his fire-laced punch almost makes it seem like Ace is getting revenge for Tama through his little brother.

