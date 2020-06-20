One Piece Confirms Return Date Following COVID-19 Delay

✖

That's right, One Piece's anime has officially confirmed its big return with new episodes following its delay due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the lift of Japan's state of emergency last month, Digimon Adventure had begun re-airing its episodes in preparation of brand new episode premieres following its pandemic induced delay and One Piece fans had been wondering whether that meant the fan-favorite anime would be returning soon too. Following some earlier reports, Toei Animation has now confirmed One Piece is coming back later this June!

In an official statement shared through their official Twitter account, Toei Animation confirmed with fans that One Piece will be returning with brand new episodes on June 28th. This will begin with Episode 930 (the one left hanging by the hiatus), and in the same statement also confirmed Digimon Adventure's new episodes will kick in with Episode 4 on the same day!

Toei Animation's official statement breaks down as such, "To all our fans, we're happy to announce that both One Piece [and] our new series, Digimon Adventure, will resume their broadcast in Japan, starting on June 28th! Both series will also resume on simulcast streaming accordingly. New episodes of Digimon Adventure will begin from Episode 4 and One Piece will kick-off its new episode run with Episode 930. Thank you for your patience. Please continue to stay safe and healthy. Welcome Back!"

While One Piece's manga had found ways to continue during the state of emergency, fans had really been attached to the anime before it reached its break. When the anime does make its return, we'll be thrust right back into the Wano Country arc's second act as Luffy and the other Straw Hats continue to explore the region and build their forces for the eventual attack on Kaido. The attack that really just got kicking off too, so there's quite a lot of ground to cover for the anime when it comes back!

