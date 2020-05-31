Digimon Adventure Announces Return Date Following COVID-19 Delay

✖

Digimon Adventure's big reboot was one of the many weekly anime unfortunately put on hiatus during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but now it's been confirmed that the anime will be returning with new episodes very soon! Digimon Adventure's postponement was definitely one of the hardest hitting considering that we had only seen three episodes of the new series before it went on hold, and it was on one of the most intriguing cliffhangers yet with the introduction of the reboot's take on the Digital World. But now, the wait will be over much sooner than expected!

The official Twitter account for Digimon Adventure (2020) has officially announced that the series will begin its official re-broadcast of episodes on June 7th. This will be the first episode re-airing once more, and the new episodes will officially kick in with Episode 4 a few weeks into this new run.

The first three episodes of the series really got things going with an explosive introduction not only drawing inspiration from one of the classic Digimon films, but made sure to introduce a few new ideas of its own. It's essentially now created a clean slate for the new series as there is no way to really predict or guess what the reboot is planning in future episodes of the series. But at least now we'll finally see those plans kick in!

Digimon Adventure's return to TV marks a few of the major anime coming back following the lift of Japan's state of emergency. These include the rebroadcasts of Pokemon Journeys: The Series and Food Wars: The Fifth Plate so far, but more anime are expected to announce their return or new release dates in the coming weeks.

Are you excited by the fact Digimon Adventure's big reboot is finally returning? What are you hoping to see from the new episodes? Which anime series are you hoping makes a comeback next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.