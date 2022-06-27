One Piece Finally Releases Official List of Arcs, Sagas

One Piece may be on a hiatus right now, but the series promises to come back stronger than ever before. As creator Eiichiro Oda prepares work on its final act, all eyes are on One Piece as fans across the world are catching up on the series. And at long last, One Piece just put out an official list of arcs and sagas to help readers plan their binge sessions.

The update went live this weekend when One Piece released a special guide while Oda is on hiatus. It was there The Road to Laugh Tale revealed new info about the manga, but none of it was more helpful than its list of arcs. So if you want to know how the manga's team divides the story, you can read up on their sections below:

East Blue – Volume 1 to 12

Alabasta – Volume 12 to 24

Sky Island – Volume 24 to 30

Water 7-Enies Lobby – Volume 30 to 45

Thriller Bark – Volume 46 to 50

Summit War – Volume 50 to 61

Fishman Island – Volume 61 to 66

Punk Hazard – Volume 66 to 70

Dressroa – Volume 70 to 80

Zou – Volume 80 to 82

Whole Cake Island – Volume 82 to 90

Wano Country – Volume 90+

As you can see, the list dictates 12 major sagas, and One Piece has some more on the horizon. After all, Oda has confirmed he is ready to enter the manga's endgame, and that means its final saga should be on the horizon. Of course, any number of arcs could be contained within this final act, but Oda's last hurrah is going to be one for the history books. So if you are not caught up with the manga, you better get to reading before you miss out on One Piece's last stand.

