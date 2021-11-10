One Piece Art Imagines The Netflix Cast In Full Costume

Earlier this week, Netflix revealed the actors that will be bringing the Straw Hat Pirates to life in their live-action adaptation of the Shonen franchise created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece. The upcoming cast will include Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, though they have yet to be seen in their attire as Straw Hats. One artist has imaged what these actors might look like as Luffy and his crew, giving us an imagining that might hint at things to come.

Reddit Artist Agent 65 used some Photoshop skills to imagine what the five members of the Going Merry might happen to look like in the upcoming live-action adaptation which is set to join the likes of Cowboy Bebop and Yu Yu Hakusho in Netflix’s roster:

Eiichiro Oda, the mangaka responsible for the world of the Grand Line, shared his thoughts on the upcoming project where he acts as an executive producer:

“We’ve been working with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios on the massive project that is the Hollywood live action series adaptation of ‘One Piece!’ How many years has it been since it was announced, right? I know, I know! But rest assured we’ve been making steady progress all along. It’s not easy when you’re working with people from different cultures! But it’s precisely that process that can yield something special! For now, we’re able to announce the main cast!

Rather, we need to hurry and announce it or else it’ll be leaked, apparently! Hilarious, lol. Their face, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they carry themselves, their voice, their acting skills, their height, the balance amongst the Straw Hat Crew, etc…! We decided on this cast after numerous discussions involving people around the world! These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates! It’ll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we’ll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we’re confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future!”

