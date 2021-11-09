One Piece Creator Breaks Silence on Live-Action Series Cast

One Piece‘s creator has broken their silence on the central casting for Netflix’s new One Piece live-action series! Netflix and Tomorrow Studios are collaborating on a number of new live-action adaptations such as the upcoming Cowboy Bebop series, so fans have been very curious over how the next major adaptation is shaping up. It was announced that One Piece would be getting an official adaptation of its own, but while it was confirmed that the series would be taking on the East Blue saga of the original manga, the cast of the series had been kept under wraps.

With Netflix officially confirming the main series regulars for the new One Piece series, original series creator Eiichiro Oda has also broken his silence over the main casting choices. Noting how the team searched all over the world for the new series, and worked with people of all different cultures, Oda wants fans to know that the series has been steadily making progress over the last few years despite hiccups from the COVID pandemic and more.

A special message from Eiichiro Oda to the One Piece cast. @Eiichiro_Staff pic.twitter.com/BT52Taxz2V — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 9, 2021

“We’ve been working with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios on the massive project that is the Hollywood live action series adaptation of ONE PIECE!” Oda began. “How many years has it been since it was announced, right? I know, I know! But rest assured we’ve been making steady progress all along! It’s not easy when you’re working with people from different cultures! But it’s precisely that process that can yield something special! For now, we’re able to announce the main cast! Rather, we need to hurry and announce it or else it’ll be leaked, apparently! Hilarious, lol,” Oda joked.

“Their face, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they carry themselves, their voice, their acting skills, their height, the balance amongst the Straw Hat Crew, etc…!” Oda continued, “We decided on this cast after numerous discussions involving people around the world! These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates! It’ll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we’ll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we’re confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future!”

