One Piece Reveals What Might Be the Story's Nastiest Attack Yet

One Piece unleashed just what might be the nastiest attack in the series yet with the newest chapter! The third act of the Wano Country arc has reached its climax as battles continue to break out across Onigashima, and the newest chapter of the series gave us an update on the biggest fight in the series to date. Poising Luffy, Zoro, Kid, Law, and Killer against both Big Mom and Kaido on the top of the Skull Dome, the five Supernovas have been struggling to deal any kind of real damage to the two Emperors.

This got even worse in the previous chapter of the series that saw Kaido unleash his Hybrid transformation for the first time in the series. Not only did this suggest that he would be fighting seriously, but it seems that now Big Mom is doing the same because the two of them unleashed a combined attack that is one of the strongest and most destructive moves in the series yet, Conquest of the Sea.

Chapter 1009 of the series returns to the roof ot the Skull Dome as Big Mom and Kaido tease they're about to give the Worst Generation a "big one." Laughing as they do it while wondering whether or not any of them would survive, the two of them poise their weapons in the same direction. With Kaido joking that he hopes Big Mom hasn't gotten weak with age (and Big Mom chastising him for it), the two of them unleash their combined attack.

Conquest of the Sea sends a super destructive wave that the five of them were unable to avoid. Zoro is able to block it for a moment to save the others just in time, but the attack is strong enough to knock out a complete chunk of the entire island. Kaido and Big Mom's attacks were fearsome in their own right, but this combined effort (which is likely something the two of them had developed during their Rocks crew days) is stronger than anything they have ever done.

This also marks a notable turning point in the fight as with Kaido and Big Mom showing off such a skill like this proving they are becoming much more serious and desperate to win. Even further, the fact that Luffy and the others survived this feat is enough of a big win of its own for now in this fight that's so stacked against them.

