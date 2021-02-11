One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Kaido and Big Mom's Next Move

✖

One Piece has recently hit its milestone for its manga by releasing its one-thousandth chapter, continuing the story of the War for Wano as the Straw Hat Pirates come face to face with Kaido, Big Mom, and the scores of swashbucklers that make up the Beast Pirates, and it seems as if the latest installment has hinted at just what is in store for the world from the two biggest villains of the arc. As the Worst Generation tangles with Wano's top dogs, fans are left wondering who will survive one of the biggest brawls of Eiichiro Oda's epic series.

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1003, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the Wano Arc!

As members of the Worst Generation, Luffy, Zoro, Trafalgar Law, Kid, and Killer, square up against Kaido and Big Mom, they have been able to surprisingly do some damage against the two most powerful pirates that currently make up the ruling class of Wano. In previous installments, the relationship between these two villains was broken down in that their alliance is a shaky one, uniting to take over the world and attempt to find the legendary treasure known as the One Piece.

(Photo: Shueisha)

While Luffy is able to deliver some serious blows to Kaido, his amplified powers come with a price in that he is basically taken out of the game for several minutes, unable to access the power of Haki. With Big Mom and Kaido dishing out destruction as much as they took it, the final panel gives us a very interesting hint as to how serious the two former Rock Pirates are being during this fight.

Kaido has mostly been fighting against the Worst Generation in his dragon form, a transformation that he can access thanks to the Devil Fruit of Uo Uo No Mi, but in the final moments of the chapter, it seems that the head of the Beast Pirates is accessing a brand new form that is a combination between his regular appearance and his indestructible dragon form. Needless to say, the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies are in for a fight, unlike anything they've seen before.

