One Piece Reveals the All-Star Crew of the Rocks Pirates

If you are new to One Piece, you might think the most infamous pirate group to sail the Grand Line was Gol D. Rogers’ crew. The proclaimed King of the Pirates is well-known in the franchise for his adventurous deeds, and he is the one who inspired both Shanks and Monkey D. Luffy to become powerful pirates. Nowadays, fans have been reminded there was another group sailing during the time of Rogers who wanted his head, and One Piece just broke down some of the Rock Pirates’ biggest members.

Recently, One Piece put out another bombshell chapter which trended on social media worldwide. The epic release caught up with the Marines as they went over the history of the Yonko. It was there Sengoku and his lackeys were tasked with debunking a myth about the Rocks Pirates.

Yes, the group really did exist. And yes, the gang included three of the most powerful Yonko to ever sail the seas.

“The Rocks Pirates were a collection of individuals who came together on the pirate island of Fullalead years ago to make one big score. They were a fierce bunch, constantly killing one another within the group,” Sengoku explained before dropping an even bigger revelation.

“In addition to their Captain Rocks, they also featured a young Whiteboard, Big Mom, and Kaido.”

Continuing, Sengoku went on to confirm a few other pirates who were part of the Rocks clan. “There are other Rocks members who went on to carve out a name for themselves… the Golden Lion, the Silver Axe, Captain John, Wang Zhi.”

For those unfamiliar with these other members, they have been mentioned before in One Piece. The late Captain John is a pirate whose treasure Buggy covets greatly while the Golden Lion was introduced in the tenth One Piece film. The others mentioned have not been shown to fans yet, but it is only a matter of time before they do. After all, creator Eiichiro Oda isn’t one to leave a plot thread hanging, so he will surely pick it up before the series wraps one day.

