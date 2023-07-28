Netflix's One Piece Cast Reveals Their Picks For Strongest Straw Hat

On August 31st, the Straw Hat Pirates will be presented in a way that has never officially been done before. Netflix's live-action One Piece series is set to adapt the East Blue Saga and unite the Straw Hat Pirates for the first time. Recently, the actors who are bringing Netflix's Straw Hats to life took the opportunity to share their thoughts as to which of the shonen heroes they consider to be the strongest.

While this will be a new take on the Straw Hats, the Netflix series has a serious ace up its sleeve thanks to the involvement of One Piece's creator Eiichiro Oda. As anime fans have seen from trailers and promotional material, the streaming service series is looking to stay true to its manga and anime source material. The first season will have eight episodes, and while it's clear that the live-action adaptation will be making changes, the creative minds responsible for the series have a love for the franchise that is infectious.

One Piece: Strongest Straw Hat

Emily Rudd, the actor bringing Nami to life, picked herself when it came to the strongest of the Straw Hat Pirates, "I'm going to say Nami, because she's the boss, like we said. Who controls the money? Who navigates the ship? You can't get anywhere without her and you can't buy anything without her, like, you're stuck, I'm sorry."

Jacob Romero Gibson, the young actor that will be portraying the Straw Hat sniper Usopp, followed suit to Emily Rudd and chose his character as the strongest Straw Hat, "[deep, long laugh followed by a number of vocalizations] I think for politics' sake, I'm gonna have to say Usopp. Single-handedly. I mean, the other guys are just there for show."

Ironically enough, Inaki Godoy, the actor playing the Straw Hat Captain Monkey D. Luffy, agreed with Gibson that Usopp was in fact the strongest member of the Going Merry's crew, "Oh, man. It's gotta be God D. Usopp, man. It's gotta be God D. Usopp. Sniper King, army of more than 10,000 men. You know, he is the GOAT. He's the GOAT. Easy question, man. Easy question. I thought you were gonna make something difficult. Easy."

