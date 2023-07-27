Netflix's One Piece Cast Addresses the Live-Action Anime Curse

One Piece might be prepping to focus on one of the biggest moments of the War For Wano in its anime, but the live-action series is aiming to just get started on August 31st. The promotional materials released so far focusing on this new take on the Grand Line has piqued anime fans' attention, as many are hesitant in the face of the "live-action anime curse". Now, in a new interview, the cast that make up the live-action Straw Hats address the "curse" and how they are hoping to avoid it with their project arriving next month.

Chatting with GamesRadar+, Inaki Godoy, the young actor that is bringing Monkey D. Luffy to life addressed the question of the live-action anime curse head-on, "Well, the show is made by people who love One Piece. We love the manga, we love the anime, we think they're great. And the only thing we want to do is honor that and get more people into it. We don't want to do anything else but honor the work of Mr. Oda and get more people to enjoy it too, because it's such a powerful story. And the whole world should know about it."

(Photo: Toei & Netflix)

Can Luffy Beat The Curse?

Godoy then explained that with this new take on the Straw Hat Pirates' tale, the creative minds involved are hoping to bring in a much larger audience to the franchise via the live-action series, "I mean, so many people know about One Piece already. But I want your grandpa to know what One Piece is. I want your grandma – I want everybody to know what One Piece is. And, for the people who are already fans, to be able to relive those iconic moments. And you know, there's something really special about seeing your favorite characters as real people too. There's a special kind of magic to it."

There have been quite a few live-action anime adaptations in the past with offerings like Bleach, Rurouni Kenshin, and Fullmetal Alchemist seemingly able to dodge the curse, while others such as Dragon Ball Evolution and Knights of The Zodiac were unable to do so according to many fans. While Netflix didn't find success with its live-action take on Cowboy Bebop, the streaming service is still hoping that they can turn the ship with One Piece, Avatar The Last Airbender, and Yu Yu Hakusho to name a few.

Via GamesRadar+