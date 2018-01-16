‘One Piece’ Makes Surprising Correction To Big Mom’s Family

It is hard to keep up with One Piece. Even die-hard fans admit all of the series’ characters are hard to keep straight, and the Charlotte clan made things so much harder. The massive family has over 80 members, and One Piece just issued a correction for one of them.

Over on Twitter, the official page for One Piece shared a post correcting its manga’s most recent chapter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In today’s issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, there was an error regarding Charlotte Franpe,” the page wrote. “The girl is really the 36th Charlotte daughter at 15-years-old.”

【尾田さんより訂正です】 本日発売の週刊少年ジャンプ７号にて、

「C・フランペ」の設定表記に誤りがありました。

正しくは

「シャーロット家36女（15歳）」

となります。 以下、尾田さんよりコメントです。

「別に気づく人はあまりいないとおもいますが、ホントにどうも、てへぺろすペローです。」 — ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】 (@Eiichiro_Staff) January 15, 2018

The post even included a short message from Oda. The creator said he didn’t think many would notice the slip but he was glad to correct the issue for those who did catch it.

One Piece‘s latest chapter did get fans buzzing with its Charlotte confusion. The release made it seem like Pudding was the same age if not younger than Franpe, and that did not sit well with readers. You know, since the girl was meant to marry Sanji and all that.

Now, it looks like Franpe is directly under Pudding in age, so the three-eyed pirate is at least 16. That is the legal marrying age for women in Japan so long as they have a parent’s consent. And – well – Pudding definitely had Big Mom’s support to marry (and then kill) Sanji.

Of course, fans are happy to see the confusion cleared up, and they cannot blame Oda for the misprint. After all, the Charlotte family is pretty massive. One Piece has hundreds of characters as is, and this pirate clan added about 90 more into the mix. Linlin, who is better known as Big Mom, has 85 children. 39 of those kids are girls, and a sizable portion of those daughters have been introduced in the manga and anime already.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Are you surprised by this One Piece’s correction? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!