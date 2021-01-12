Controversial One Piece Livestream Earns Official Statement from Shueisha

✖

One Piece has been in headlines as of late thanks to its manga, but its most recent ordeal hasn't been flattering to say the least. Earlier this year, fans watched as One Piece put out its 1000th chapter after more than 20 years in print. The milestone gathered the fandom in a big way, so the community was all together when the series stepped into a bit of controversy. And now, it seems Shueisha has put out a statement about the whole ordeal.

For anyone needing some context, the story goes like this. One Piece drummed up controversy when a recent livestream was shared with fans. The manga's editors are no strangers to hosting such video gatherings, but Naito didn't prepare fully for the event. After all, the editor failed to wipe his Internet history, so fans were able to see that Naito had recently visited an illegal hentai site before the livestream began.

ONE PIECE editor Naito's smartphone browsing history of pirated hentai manga website was aired in his YouTube live-streaming 4 days ago, but Shueisha announced that he touched that link "unintentionally".🤗https://t.co/kbd7shvWaQ — sandman (@sandman_AP) January 12, 2021

After fans picked up on Naito's browsing history, the One Piece livestream was taken offline. At the time, it was said a glitch on Youtube caused Shueisha to turn the livestream to private. However, according to J-Cast, it seems another statement has gone live on Twitter about the ordeal. A post on Twitter by jump_henshubu addressed the ordeal, and it was there Shueisha said Naito visited the illicit site "unintentionally" after clicking the link by mistake.

Of course, this statement has drawn its fair share of doubters, but fans are more than okay giving Naito the benefit of the doubt. The editor has been a loyal fan of One Piece for years, and the series is thriving under his help. Obviously, it isn't a good look to be caught visiting a hentai scan site. But if the whole mess was made by mistake, we can let bygones be bygones.

What do you think of this statement? Do you see reason for this controversy or....? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.