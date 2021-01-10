One Piece Editor Caught Browsing Illegal Hentai Site in Recent Livestream

✖

It seems like one of the editors behind One Piece is in hot water. If you did not know, a group of editors help oversee the series penned by Eiichiro Oda, and they gather for livestreams frequently. Despite the pandemic, a recently steam was held featuring one such editor, but the video has been taken down after fans noticed a certain illicit site in his browsing history.

The ordeal goes a little something like this. Oda's editor held a livestream on January 8 in Japan, and it was there the executive spoke with fans about chapter 1000. At one point, the stream inadvertently gave fans a look at his Internt history, and fans were surprised to see Ero Cool listed.

Eiichiro Oda's Editor visited a hentai scan site earlier. His browser history went public while he was live streaming on official YouTube channel commemorating 1000th chapter release. Shueisha made the stream private & tells followers that the video is down coz of a *glitch* 😂 https://t.co/JkmBKK0faR — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) January 8, 2021

After all, Ero Cool is a hentai site in Japan, and it isn't a legal one. The site is known for hosting scans of legally printed manga and sharing them online. Obviously, this isn't a great look for the One Piece editor, and the video was quickly taken down.

Over on Twitter, a short note was given after the steam was made private. Shueisha claims the video was made unavailable due to a glitch on Youtube's behalf. However, One Piece fans were able to take stills from the stream, so the editor's visit to Ero Cool will go down in infamy.

Unfortunately, the scan site is one of hundreds out there, so the editor is not alone in visiting Ero Cool. Shueisha is no stranger to the danger of illegally distributed manga, and the publisher has cracked down on scan sites in the last two years. It is no surprise the stream was taken down after the powers at be noticed this blip, so maybe the editor will remember to clear his browser before the next One Piece livestream.

