One Piece Cosplay Strikes a Post With The Future Mrs. Luffy, Boa Hancock

Boa Hancock made a surprise return for the final arc of One Piece, though considering the circumstances, she might wish that she hadn't. Running afoul of Blackbeard, Boa is still trying to win Luffy's heart but both members of this potential relationship have their hands full. Monkey is currently fighting against the World Government on Future Island to save Dr. Vegapunk. While Boa might not be front and center, cosplayers just can't help bringing the One Piece character back into the spotlight.

Boa chowed down on the Mero Mero no Mi in her earlier years, which was something forced upon her by the ruling class of the One Piece World known as the Celestial Dragons. This edible allows Hancock to transform whoever has affection for her into stone, which is quite useful since she's encountered more than a few targets that have been attracted to the "Pirate Empress". Unfortunately for Boa, her affection for Monkey D. Luffy has yet to be reciprocated as there hasn't been much room for love in the Straw Hat Captain's life as he continues his journey to becoming the king of the pirates. With the end being nigh for the Straw Hats, Boa doesn't have much time to win over Luffy's heart.

Will Boa Hancock Be Luffy's Future Wife?

Boa might have started out as a foe to the Straw Hat Pirates when she first appeared in episode 409 of One Piece's anime, but she has since changed her tune. Considering her placement in the overall story, it might be some time before shonen series see her make an appearance in Netflix's live-action take on the Grand Line. When she does hit the streaming service, she's sure to make some big waves in the anime world.

At present, Netflix has yet to reveal when we can expect the second season of One Piece's live-action adaptation to arrive. Since the show hasn't started filming as of yet, it seems unlikely that we'll see it arrive in 2024, but next year seems like a strong possibility. With the Straw Hats most likely venturing to Drum Island and Alabasta, Boa might not be a part of the adventures, but the series will still have plenty of major events for anime fans.

Do you think Boa and Luffy will one day get hitched? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.