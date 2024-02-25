One Piece Cosplay Armors Up Boa Hancock Like Wonder Woman

One Piece's Boa Hancock has had to do a lot of fighting over the years, but one awesome cosplay is gearing her up for an even bigger fight by armoring her up like another Amazonian, Wonder Woman! One Piece is currently in the midst of the first major arc of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga and anime franchise, and the last time fans got to see Boa, she was fighting back against both the Marines and Blackbeard following the Reverie. But it naturally will not be the last time we get to see such a fan favorite pirate in action.

One Piece will be gearing up Boa Hancock for some kind of grand purpose down the line, so it's just a matter of finding out what role she'll play in the future of the series. But until then, fans are taking matters into their own hands by imagining a whole different kind of look for Boa. Artist @becofhearts on Instagram has fused Boa Hancock together with Wonder Woman to create a whole new kind of hero that would fit right into just how intense One Piece is going to be from here on out. Check it out:

How to Watch One Piece: Egghead Arc

It will likely be some time before we get to see Boa Hancock in action again, but One Piece's anime is currently working its way through its adaptation of the Egghead Arc. You can catch up with the newest episodes of One Piece: Egghead Arc now streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead and see what's coming next for the arc and potentially even beyond.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning instead (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. The dub release is quickly catch up with the original Japanese language release, so it won't be long before all anime fans are on the same page around the world.

What are you hoping to see from Boa Hancock in One Piece's future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!