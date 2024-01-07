One Piece Peaks With Glorious Egghead Arc OP

One Piece has officially kickstarted the anime's adaptation of the Egghead Arc, and fans are loving the new opening theme sequence for the anime! One Piece finally wrapped up the Wano Country arc last year, and it's starting 2024 off on a strong footing with the debut of the Egghead Arc! This is the first major arc for the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, and it means that the anime will finally see Luffy and the others making their way towards the true One Piece treasure itself and making Luffy's mysterious dream will come true.

One Piece: Egghead Arc has now started with the first new episode of the anime for the year, and with it has debuted a brand new opening and ending theme! The new opening theme in particular showed off a whole new look for the anime as it teased many of the events that fans will get to see in the arc to come, and fans have been blown away by everything that went down. It's a whole new era for the series, and fans are ready to see what's next.

