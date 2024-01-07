One Piece Peaks With Glorious Egghead Arc OP
One Piece fans are loving the anime's new opening for the Egghead Arc!
One Piece has officially kickstarted the anime's adaptation of the Egghead Arc, and fans are loving the new opening theme sequence for the anime! One Piece finally wrapped up the Wano Country arc last year, and it's starting 2024 off on a strong footing with the debut of the Egghead Arc! This is the first major arc for the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, and it means that the anime will finally see Luffy and the others making their way towards the true One Piece treasure itself and making Luffy's mysterious dream will come true.
One Piece: Egghead Arc has now started with the first new episode of the anime for the year, and with it has debuted a brand new opening and ending theme! The new opening theme in particular showed off a whole new look for the anime as it teased many of the events that fans will get to see in the arc to come, and fans have been blown away by everything that went down. It's a whole new era for the series, and fans are ready to see what's next.
Read on to see what One Piece fans are saying about the anime's new opening for the Egghead Arc
What an Opening!
Every frame from One Piece opening 26— One Piece Edits 🥀 (@OnePieceViewss) January 7, 2024
(without subtitles)
A thread#onepiece1089 #onepiece1103 pic.twitter.com/Aqj6qBApAL
Can't Stop Watching
I can't stop watching 😭— mussie 🕳️ (@mussieox) January 7, 2024
Truly perfection.#ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1089 pic.twitter.com/YW6u5ot3VH
Did You Catch All the Details?
new one piece opening is so beautiful man
so many details I had to watch it like 5 times 😂🔥🔥 #onepiece #onepiece1089January 7, 2024
This Shout Out to Whole Cake Island!
Luffy, Zoro, and Nami waiting for Sanji in the new opening as a WCI reference 🥹 I love you Toei pic.twitter.com/wM3lZlhzqH— danny 💫 (@bigdannyfr) January 7, 2024
Did You Catch This One?
In this transition Koby is the only one who manages to pick himself up and step into the light🕯️🔥 pic.twitter.com/TAOcVomkq9— 𝙍𝙀𝙓⚡𝙄𝙣𝙛𝙖𝙢𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙇𝙪𝙛𝙛𝙮🏴☠️👑 (@Rexplorer) January 7, 2024
So Many Cool Fights are Coming!
I WILL BE THERE NO MATTER WHAT pic.twitter.com/XcUTMPijWj— ⚡️ Soul ⚡️ (@Soul_StormOP) January 7, 2024
A Delight
What a fucking delight Ishitani's OP for the Egghead Island arc is. The second I watched it for the first time, I instantly fell in love with it. So many neat idea from Ishitani, Soty's wonderful AD work... It truly is fitting for the Final Saga we're about to enter...#OnePiece pic.twitter.com/G9VShMZv98— Cheezitsss (@cheezit0s) January 7, 2024
So Many Small Moments
I like the way the white bars slowly dim to suit different scenes starting from morgans and ending with imu in the one piece opening. The light rays of reflections of the swords in the black bars at the end are beautiful details that make the scene look cinematic #ONEPIECE1089 pic.twitter.com/jWYasC4cqo— itmorph (@itmorph1) January 7, 2024
Can't Get Enough
Can't get enough of them. ❤️#ONEPIECE1089 #LUFFY #ZORO #NAMI pic.twitter.com/HHEKfFvUjS— Romance Dawn Trio (@GoDAnime14) January 7, 2024
So Many Luffys!
Still thinking about Luffy with his different outfits in the opening 💗 I love him so much 💗 #ONEPIECE1089 pic.twitter.com/a30NkXN5hl— Monkey D. Gizem 🏴☠️ ししし 💗 LUFFY ERA 👑 ルフィ☀️⚡🤍 (@piratequeen_ya) January 7, 2024