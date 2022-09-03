One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Sabo's Big Comeback

While the Wano Arc featured Luffy and the Straw Hats being joined by quite a few allies in the fight against Kaido and his Beast Pirates in the battle for the isolated nation's soul, Monkey's brother from another mother was absent. Sabo, who is believed to have assassinated King Cobra, was conspicuously absent in the war that brought together so many swashbucklers within the Grand Line. Now, the big cliffhanger for One Piece's latest chapter is setting the stage for Sabo's return.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece, Chapter 1058, be forewarned that we'll be diving into some spoiler territory.

It's been quite some time since we saw Sabo proper in One Piece's manga, and the world of the Grand Line is trying to figure out what crimes Luffy's brother is guilty of. One pirate, in particular, isn't quite fond of Sabo at the moment, as Monkey D. Dragon, the father of Luffy, knows that Sabo is still alive but promises a reckoning:

"Sabo is just fine, but if it's true that he killed King Cobra, there will be a reckoning between us, no matter his reason."

On the final page of this latest chapter, Sabo makes contact with Koala, a steadfast ally to the brother of Luffy, simply stating his name over the "snail phone", but hinting that Luffy's brother will play a role in the Final Arc of the series. With Eiichiro Oda stating that the Shonen series has around three years left of the story before the Straw Hat Pirates sail off into the horizon, expect plenty more swashbucklers from Luffy's past to appear before the end if Sabo is any indication.

Sabo has certainly his title of "Flame Emperor" as he has abilities close to those of Ace, as his Devil Fruit grants him the ability to manipulate fire at his discretion, while also managing to transform into it as well. Many aspects of the last storyline of One Piece remain a mystery but we would imagine that Luffy and his crew are going to need some serious help in attempting to achieve Monkey's dream once and for all.

Do you think Sabo might join the Straw Hats in their story arc?