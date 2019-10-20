One Piece: Stampede Reveals Sabo’s New English Voice Actor

One Piece has been busy as of late with its anime. In honors of its 20th anniversary, the show has headed into one of its long-awaited arcs this year, but that is not all. Thanks to Toei Animation, One Piece hit up fans with a movie this year which many are calling the series’ best yet, and it will head into the U.S. before long. Of course, the film will be dubbed into English, and a new report has revealed the actor who is taking over the role of Sabo.

Over on Twitter, a user known as Brian Turner shared a little detail mined from the credits of One Piece: Stampede. The movie, which premiered in Los Angeles earlier this month, had its English dub cast surface online. It was there fans learned Johnny Yong Bosch has been tasked with playing Sabo.

For those needing an update on the character, Sabo is a fan-favorite rebel from One Piece. Born into high society, Sabo left his family behind as a child after learning of his world’s classist troubles. Sabo came to view Ace and Luffy as his adopted brothers, but the pair thought Sabo had died in a tragic accident. It turns out Sabo wasn’t quite dead, and Luffy has reunited with the man a few times since. In the past, voice actor Vic Mignogna did the English performance of Viz Media, but his recent fallout with the anime industry prompted a recasting of the character.

Bosch has given his first performance as Sabo in this new film, but fans have yet to give their opinion on the gig. After all, Funimation will not release One Piece: Stampede until October 24. But for now, public opinion seems to be in favor of Bosch tackling Sabo given his resume. In the past, Bosch has played characters like Ichigo Kurosaki as well as Jonathan Joestar and many others.

Do you think Bosch will do Sabo justice…?

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997.