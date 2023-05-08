One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up Sabo's Reverie Confession

The One Piece manga has been running at full speed ever since it kicked off the first major arc for the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running series, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has set up Sabo explaining everything that actually went down at the Reverie! One of the biggest mysteries forming while Luffy and the Straw Hats were stuck on the shores of Wano Country was the fact that the rest of the world had been going through massive changes in the rest of the seas. But it all sparked with an even bigger mystery with the Reverie.

It was revealed following the Reverie that Sabo supposedly took out King Nefertari, and had since been hailed as a hero. This seemed like a shocking move from Sabo, but it turns out that what actually happened at the Reverie was a lot wilder than any of the news reports made it out to seem. With the final moments of One Piece's newest chapter, Sabo teases that he will explain everything that happened during the Reverie and finally fill in some very important gaps.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece: What Happened at the Reverie?

One Piece Chapter 1082 revisits the Revolutionary Army's home base at the Kamabakka Kingdom, and Sabo was finally able to return to the others. He managed to steal a ship from Lulusia, and is meeting with Dragon and Ivan all on his own. It's apparently such a dangerous secret that even the other Revolutionary Army Captains shouldn't hear about it, and Sabo teases that he'll explain what really happened since the last time we actually got a look at Marijoa since the end of the Reverie arc.

Finally getting to see what happened at the Reverie will help to fill in some of the major gaps that are now kicking into high gear with Luffy and the others in the Final Act. We've seen the World Government make some big moves, and Red-Haired Shanks and Blackbeard have started their own paths to the One Piece as well. Something happened at the Reverie that set all of this in motion, and it must be huge if even Sabo's afraid to spell it all out lightly.

