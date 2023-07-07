One Piece's English Dub Has Found Its Yamato

At this year's Anime Expo, Crunchyroll announced that it would bring One Piece's English Dub to its streaming service. With the English Dub covering quite a good portion of the anime adaptation, it will also cover both the Wano Arc and the war taking place in the isolated nation. The Wano Arc introduced quite a few new characters to the Grand Line's lore, with the anime series breaking the news that the English Dub voice actor for Yamato, Kaido's offspring.

It's hard to debate that Yamato was one of the most popular characters introduced in One Piece's Wano Arc. While Yamato might be related to the nefarious Kaido, the Wano resident has taken on the name of Kozuki Oden and is doing everything they can in an effort to make sure that Wano Country's borders are opened to the world. Many One Piece fans believed that Yamato would be a shoo-in to become a member of the Straw Hat Pirates when the War For Wano Arc wrapped, though it seems that to live up to Oden's legacy, Yamato will be following a different path. In the anime, the War For Wano continues as the arrival of Monkey D. Luffy's Gear Fifth is on the way.

One Piece: Yamato's New Voice

Yamato is set to be played by voice actor Michelle Rojas in One Piece's English Dub. If you're not familiar with Rojas' work in the past, she's lent her talents to several big anime series. Taking part in franchises such as Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Attack on Titan, Overlord, Goblin Slayer, and Dragon Ball, Rojas has quite the resume in the anime medium.

I AM KOZUKI ODEN!! ⚔️



Honored to announce I play ✨Yamato✨ in #OnePiece!!



I am a huge One Piece fan and resonate with this character so much! So excited for everyone to meet him in the dub!! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7AebbWCJ54 — Michelle Rojas (@littleramyun) July 4, 2023

One Piece's anime might be neck-deep in the War For Wano, but the manga has set the Straw Hat Pirates on their final journey. Billed as the final saga, the latest storyline hasn't just revealed new tidbits about the Grand Line and Devil Fruit, it has set the stage for a villain that might be billed as the "big bad" of the series overall. While it might be some time before we get into the final arc in the tv series, there are some big moments that have yet to be depicted in the battle against the Beast Pirates.

