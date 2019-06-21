One Piece Creator Praises One Piece: Stampede Rough Cut

One Piece is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and part of its major celebration is the huge film coming this Summer to Japan, One Piece: Stampede. The film will see a bunch of the series’ characters gather at one place for a special pirate festival, and anticipation has been through the roof. What’s going to rouse fans for its big premiere even more, however, is series creator Eiichiro Oda’s impressions of it.

The creator recently saw a rough cut of the film before its final edits are made, and Oda shared how “coooool” he though One Piece: Stampede.

Relayed through One Piece: Stampede‘s official Twitter account, Oda had the following to say, “Do you want to know what it looks like? Me too, I can’t wait any longer. There are now high expectations from the public, but will it be a very good movie? With that in mind, I went to check how the project was going!…And the result is…! So cooooool! Waaah!!! It’s really well done!”

Elaborating further, Oda digs into what he liked about One Piece: Stampede so far, “I’m almost crying!! It works! Ahh, I’m so relieved. I really care about your trust, so let me tell you that I would not give any comment on a boring piece. I only say cool when I mean it. When I have watched the final version, I will tell you again what I think about it. But for now, you can let your heart beat to the sound of our drums, DON! It’s so cool! Look forward to it!”

Seeing Oda’s glowing recommendation of just a rough cut of the film, it’s certainly going to be tougher to wait for the final release of the film. One Piece: Stampede is currently scheduled to hit theaters August 9th in Japan, but there is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing.

Fuji TV officially describes the film as such, “The world’s greatest exposition of the pirates, by the pirates, for the pirates – the Pirates Festival. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew receive an invitation from its host Buena Festa who is known as the Master of Festivities. They arrive to find a venue packed with glamorous pavilions and many pirates including the ones from the Worst Generation. The place is electric.”

New characters and cast members for the film include Tsutomu Isobe as Douglas Bullet, Yusuke Santamaria as Buena Festa, Rino Sashihara as Ann, Ryota Yamasato as Donald Moderate, and Chinese fashion model and singer Ron Monroe, YouTuber group Fischer’s, and Naoto Takenaka in currently unconfirmed roles.