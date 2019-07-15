One Piece Creator Shares New Hilarious Straw Hat Reaction Faces

With One Piece‘s anime finally beginning the Wano Country arc, there’s one scene in particular fans are looking forward to. In the manga run of the arc, there’s a specific moment in which Robin, Usopp, and Franky discover what Luffy has been up to ever since he came to Wano. While they have been hiding out as plain citizens in order to keep from being discovered by Kaido’s forces before the rest of the Straw Hats arrive, Luffy…doesn’t exactly follow this same plan.

The three’s resulting shock at the news revealed a hilarious “HUH?!” reaction face, and series creator Eiichiro Oda hilariously revealed what the other Straw Hats’ “HUH?!” faces would be when asked by a fan in the recent volume release of the series.

in volume 93 SBS, a reader asked Oda to draw other characters’ “HUH?!” faces 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JzeqIwPWVy — maddie in 日本🌸 (@othatsraspberry) July 5, 2019

Volume 93 of the series recently made its debut in Japan, and @othatsraspberry on Twitter shared a look at the newest SBS column in which Oda responds to fans directly. When one fan asked how the other Straw Hats would look in this situation, Oda revealed new “HUH?!” faces for Sanji, Nami, Chopper, and Brook. Each of the faces looks just as funny as the first three, and it’s even funnier that Oda seemingly had this idea for each of them ready to go.

For those wanting to look into the “HUH?!” themselves, this moment appears in Chapter 924 of the original manga series. As mentioned above, when Robin, Usopp, and Franky find out that Luffy is in Wano they’re initially excited before taking on this hilarious “HUH?!” face after finding out what he’s been up to. It was a big surprise for fans to see a character like Robin taking on this ridiculous look, but this hilarious line-up of faces proves that Oda is willing to make the entire Straw Hat line-up look this way whenever he feels like it.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.