Dragon Ball FighterZ Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X With Rollback Netcode

Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer Arc System Works have announced that the popular fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ is set to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in the future. Since releasing back in 2018, Dragon Ball FighterZ has been one of the most beloved competitive fighting games on the market. And while the title is starting to get somewhat dated at this point, Arc System Works will now be bringing it to new platforms with some major new upgrades.

Announced to coincide with Evo 2022, Bandai Namco revealed that Dragon Ball FighterZ is coming to both PS5 and Xbox Series X at an undetermined date in the future. While this announcement on its own is a big deal, the publisher also confirmed that these versions of the game (in addition to PC) will also receive rollback netcode. If you're not familiar with what this is, in short, rollback netcode is widely considered the best form of lagless input for fighting games that are played online. Essentially, by adding rollback to Dragon Ball FighterZ, the game's quality of play in online matches should be drastically better.

[#DBFZ]

The release of the PlayStation🄬5 and Xbox Series X｜S versions of “DRAGON BALL FighterZ" with the rollback netcode system implemented has been decided.



*More information will be released at a later date. Please await for further details. pic.twitter.com/EuYwbbIKwD — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) August 7, 2022

"We are pleased to announce the upcoming release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Dragon Ball FighterZ with the rollback netcode system implemented," Bandai Namco said in its announcement message. "As a result of our continuous testing to include the rollback system, it has been confirmed that the implementation can be applied to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and we have officially been working on its production. [...] It will take some time until the system is implemented, but we sincerely hope you will enjoy it as soon as possible. More Information will be released at a later date."

Lastly, Bandai Namco also confirmed that this new version of Dragon Ball FighterZ won't cost any additional money for those who already own the game. So if you happen to have purchased DBFZ on PS4 or Xbox One in the past, you'll simply be able to upgrade the game for free when it finally comes to these next-gen platforms.

Are you thrilled to see that Dragon Ball FighterZ is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X with rollback netcode included? Let me know your reaction to this news either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.