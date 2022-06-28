Dragon Ball FighterZ Update Nerfs Overpowered Fighter, Patch Notes Revealed

Bandai Namco and Arc System Works said back in May that a Dragon Ball FighterZ update was coming that would tweak a number of different things including one problematic character: Android 21 (Lab Coat). This variation of the original Android character who first debuted in the game itself had become a dominant, borderline essential pick in the three-fighter teams formed in Dragon Ball FighterZ in the competitive scene with that influence trickling down to the normal level of play, too. The update in question will be out soon with patch notes now revealed to show exactly what's changing.

The main issue people had (and still have) with this character is the Photon Pulse move Android 21's Lab Coat variant uses. This Super does damage, naturally, but it's main draw is the damage buff Android 21 (Lab Coat) gets from landing it alongside the equal damage nerf applied to whoever gets caught by it. This debuff persists until the end of battle which makes for quite the oppressive move. Because of its power, Android 21 (Lab Coat) became a staple.

That's probably not going to change anytime soon, however, because even though the character is getting nerfed, those buff and debuff values and effects will be unchanged. Other parts of the character have been altered to lessen strength in various ways, though, so perhaps players will find her more manageable now.

The patch notes for Android 21 (Lab Coat) detailing the character's nerfs can be found below. The rest of the patch notes are here:

Savory Slicer

Reduced blockstun

Changed to make it easier for the opponent to counterattack on block.

Savory Slicer (Heavy)

Increased damage scaling.

Changed to reduce combo damage after hit.

Vertical Savory Slicer (Heavy)

Increased damage scaling.

Changed to reduce combo damage after hit.

Mignardise Heel

Reduced damage.

Increased damage scaling.

Changed to reduce combo damage.

Photon Swipe

Slowed start-up.

Changed to make it more in line with other characters' Special Moves.

Total Detonation Ball

Increased recovery for the grounded version.

Changed to make it harder to follow up after the attack lands.

Photon Pulse

Reduced the move's damage.

Increased damage scaling.

Will no longer grab the opponent while they're in hitstun.

Delayed start of invincibility.

Ki gauge increase scaling now applied to the move.

Changed to make the move less viable.

Ultimate Z Change